Rosenthal Effect nos desvela detalles de su álbum debut

Os dejamos por aquí la portada y el tracklist de “Pursuit of a Life”, el que será el primer disco de la banda. La portada ha sido realizada por Alonso Urbanos. Entraremos a grabar el 10 de julio en Estudios 51.
Rock alternativo de Torrijos (Toledo). Rosenthal Effect somos: Diana (Voz), Jacob (Guitarra), Jesús (Guitarra), Antonio (Bajo) y Juanpe (Batería).
El tracklist del disco es el siguiente:
01. Pursuit of a Life
02. Plasters for the Bullets
03. The Last Rejection
04. My Loved Storm
05. C´est Notre Voyage
06. Another Patch
07. Tell Me Why
08. Kill the Nightmare
09. Eight Minutes
10. Never Coming Back
11. In My Dream
