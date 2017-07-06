Rosenthal Effect nos desvela detalles de su álbum debut

Os dejamos por aquí la portada y el tracklist de “Pursuit of a Life”, el que será el primer disco de la banda. La portada ha sido realizada por Alonso Urbanos. Entraremos a grabar el 10 de julio en Estudios 51.

Rock alternativo de Torrijos (Toledo). Rosenthal Effect somos: Diana (Voz), Jacob (Guitarra), Jesús (Guitarra), Antonio (Bajo) y Juanpe (Batería).

El tracklist del disco es el siguiente:

01. Pursuit of a Life

02. Plasters for the Bullets

03. The Last Rejection

04. My Loved Storm

05. C´est Notre Voyage

06. Another Patch

07. Tell Me Why

08. Kill the Nightmare

09. Eight Minutes

10. Never Coming Back

11. In My Dream

