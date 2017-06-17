RESURRECTION FEST ESTRELLA GALICIA 2017 – Menos de un mes para que de inicio

También anunciamos el reparto de bandas por días, un total de 100 bandas que actuarán en los cuatro escenarios del festival, incluyendo la incorporación de We Ride a la fiesta de presentación y Kitai como banda Yamaha. A su vez, completarán el cartel las tres after-party finales: Display of Power (tributo a Pantera), Bulls On Parade (tributo a Rage Against The Machine) y WTF? Parties Show.
RESURRECTION FEST ESTRELLA GALICIA 2017
05/07 MIÉRCOLES
– Ritual Stage
Aphonnic
CJ Ramone
Here Comes The Kraken
Parazit
Sepultura
Soziedad Alkoholika
We Ride
06/07 JUEVES
– Main Stage
Airbourne
Anthrax
Bastards
Dropkick Murphys
Suicidal Tendencies
The Devil Wears Prada
– Chaos Stage
Benighted
Blaze Out
Deserted Fear
Eluveitie
Korpiklaani
Noctem
The Black Dahlia Murder
Trashnos
– Ritual Stage
Comeback Kid
Late To Scream
Malevolence
Snapcase
The Inspector Cluzo
The Menzingers
The Wax
Wolf Down
Bulls On Parade (tributo a Rage Against The Machine)
– Desert Stage
Bala
El Altar del Holocausto
Guerrera
Karma To Burn
Kitai
Porco Bravo
Red Fang
The Vintage Caravan
07/07 VIERNES
– Main Stage
Annihilator
Architects
Enter Shikari
Killus
Northlane
Rammstein
– Chaos Stage
Holocausto Canibal
Legacy of Brutality
Lost Society
Napalm Death
Teething
Vice Presidentes
Vita Imana
Warbringer
– Ritual Stage
Brothers Till We Die
Crim
Deez Nuts
Obey The Brave
Reality Slap
Terror
Tragic Vision
Wisdom In Chains
Display of Power (tributo a Pantera)
– Desert Stage
Adrift
Alcest
Animals As Leaders
Ånima
Böira
One For Apocalypse
Truckfighters
Band Contest
08/07 SÁBADO
– Main Stage
Arch Enemy
Bury Tomorrow
Mastodon
Morphium
Rancid
Sabaton
– Chaos Stage
Besta
Krisiun
Lords of Black
Mayhem
Mutant
Obituary
Revolution Within
Taake
– Ritual Stage
Adhesive
Agnostic Front
All Out War
D.Y.S.
Talco
The Blackjaw
Undeclinable Ambuscade
WTF? Parties Show
+ Band Contest
– Desert Stage
Conan
Degraey
Mantar
Orange Goblin
Pentagram
Quaoar
Stray Train
+ Band Contest