RESURRECTION FEST ESTRELLA GALICIA 2017 – Menos de un mes para que de inicio

También anunciamos el reparto de bandas por días, un total de 100 bandas que actuarán en los cuatro escenarios del festival, incluyendo la incorporación de We Ride a la fiesta de presentación y Kitai como banda Yamaha. A su vez, completarán el cartel las tres after-party finales: Display of Power (tributo a Pantera), Bulls On Parade (tributo a Rage Against The Machine) y WTF? Parties Show.

RESURRECTION FEST ESTRELLA GALICIA 2017

05/07 MIÉRCOLES

– Ritual Stage

Aphonnic

CJ Ramone

Here Comes The Kraken

Parazit

Sepultura

Soziedad Alkoholika

We Ride

06/07 JUEVES

– Main Stage

Airbourne

Anthrax

Bastards

Dropkick Murphys

Suicidal Tendencies

The Devil Wears Prada

– Chaos Stage

Benighted

Blaze Out

Deserted Fear

Eluveitie

Korpiklaani

Noctem

The Black Dahlia Murder

Trashnos

– Ritual Stage

Comeback Kid

Late To Scream

Malevolence

Snapcase

The Inspector Cluzo

The Menzingers

The Wax

Wolf Down

Bulls On Parade (tributo a Rage Against The Machine)

– Desert Stage

Bala

El Altar del Holocausto

Guerrera

Karma To Burn

Kitai

Porco Bravo

Red Fang

The Vintage Caravan

07/07 VIERNES

– Main Stage

Annihilator

Architects

Enter Shikari

Killus

Northlane

Rammstein

– Chaos Stage

Holocausto Canibal

Legacy of Brutality

Lost Society

Napalm Death

Teething

Vice Presidentes

Vita Imana

Warbringer

– Ritual Stage

Brothers Till We Die

Crim

Deez Nuts

Obey The Brave

Reality Slap

Terror

Tragic Vision

Wisdom In Chains

Display of Power (tributo a Pantera)

– Desert Stage

Adrift

Alcest

Animals As Leaders

Ånima

Böira

One For Apocalypse

Truckfighters

Band Contest

08/07 SÁBADO

– Main Stage

Arch Enemy

Bury Tomorrow

Mastodon

Morphium

Rancid

Sabaton

– Chaos Stage

Besta

Krisiun

Lords of Black

Mayhem

Mutant

Obituary

Revolution Within

Taake

– Ritual Stage

Adhesive

Agnostic Front

All Out War

D.Y.S.

Talco

The Blackjaw

Undeclinable Ambuscade

WTF? Parties Show

+ Band Contest

– Desert Stage

Conan

Degraey

Mantar

Orange Goblin

Pentagram

Quaoar

Stray Train

+ Band Contest

Comentarios

Comentarios