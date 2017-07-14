L.A. Guns lanzan “The Missing Peace” el 13 de Octubre vía Frontiers Music Srl!

Como el renacimiento de los clásicos de la escena del hard rock y heavy metal de los años 80 continúan sin tregua en el siglo XXI, una reunión ha estado en la parte superior de las listas de deseosde muchos fan durante mucho tiempo: la combinación de composición de Tracii Guns y Philip Lewis bajo la bandera de L.A. Guns. Lo que una vez parecía algo en nuestra memoria sin esperanza de volver, ha llegado y los fans serán recompensados. Tracii Guns y Phil Lewis están de vuelta juntos en L.A. Guns! Su nuevo álbum ” The Missing Peace” se lanzará el 13 de octubre a través de Frontiers Music.

De momento la gira será únicamente por Estados Unidos pero esperamos que, como en otras ocasiones, vuelvan a Europa y podamos ser partícipes de esta reunión.

“The Missing Peace” Track Listing:

1. It’s All The Same To Me

2. Speed

3. A Drop Of Bleach

4. Sticky Fingers

5. Christine

6. Baby Gotta Fever

7. Kill It Or Die

8. Don’t Bring A Knife To A Gunfight

9. The Flood’s The Fault Of The Rain

10. The Devil Made Me Do It

11. The Missing Peace

12. Gave It All Away

BAND LINEUP:

Phil Lewis – Vocals

Tracii Guns – Guitars

Johnny Martin – Bass

Michael Grant – Guitar

Shane Fitzgibbon – Drums

Catch L.A. Guns on Tour:

L.A. GUNS LIVE:

7/21: Los Angeles, CA @ The Whisky

7/23: Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep

7/25: Joliet, IL @ The Forge

7/27: Hartford, CT @ Webster Hall

7/28: Worcester, MA @ The Palladium (Upstairs)

7/29: Garwood, NJ @ Crossroads

8/1: Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Iron Works

8/2: New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

8/4: Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s W/Jack Russell’s Great White and Junkyard

8/5: Warrendale, PA @ Jergel’s

8/6: Battle Creek, MI @ The Music Factory

8/8: Waterloo, IA @ Spicoli’s

8/9: Sioux Falls, SD @ Bigs Bar

8/11: Three Forks, MT @ Rockin The Rivers Music Festival

9/1: Litchfield, MN @ Meeker County Fair

9/2: Sioux City, IA @ Anthem @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

9/23: Lawnton, OK @ Comanche Nation Fair

9/30: Macul, Santiago, Chile @ Santiago Rock Festival

10/6: Salt Lake City, UT @ Liquid Joe’s

10/7: Denver, CO @ Herman’s Hideaway

10/14: Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

10/27: Knoxville, TN @ The Open Chord

10/29: Pekin, IL @ Rock N Skull @ Avantis Dome

12/14: Houston, TX @ Proof Bar

12/31: Los Angeles, CA @ The Whisky W/Faster Pussycat

2018:

1/27: Anaheim, CA @ The Parish @ HOB Anaheim (Namm Event)

2/10: San Juan, Puerto Rico, @ Shannan’s W/Loudness

2/11-2/16: Miami, FL @ Monsters of Rock Cruise

2/16: Jacksonville, FL @ 80’s In the Park @ Lexington Hotel

2/17: Ft. Lauderdale, FL Culture Room

For More Info Visit:

http://www.lagunsmusic.com

https://www.facebook.com/LAFknGuns/

https://twitter.com/laguns

https://www.instagram.com/laguns/

https://www.facebook.com/traciiguns/

https://twitter.com/traciiguns

https://www.instagram.com/traciiguns/

