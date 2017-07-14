L.A. Guns lanzan “The Missing Peace” el 13 de Octubre vía Frontiers Music Srl!

Como el renacimiento de los clásicos de la escena del hard rock y heavy metal de los años 80 continúan sin tregua en el siglo XXI, una reunión ha estado en la parte superior de las listas de deseosde muchos fan durante mucho tiempo: la combinación de composición de Tracii Guns y Philip Lewis bajo la bandera de L.A. Guns. Lo que una vez parecía algo en nuestra memoria sin esperanza de volver, ha llegado y los fans serán recompensados. Tracii Guns y Phil Lewis están de vuelta juntos en L.A. Guns! Su nuevo álbum ” The Missing Peace” se lanzará el 13 de octubre a través de Frontiers Music.
De momento la gira será únicamente por Estados Unidos pero esperamos que, como en otras ocasiones, vuelvan a Europa y podamos ser partícipes de esta reunión.
“The Missing Peace” Track Listing:
1. It’s All The Same To Me
2. Speed
3. A Drop Of Bleach
4. Sticky Fingers
5. Christine
6. Baby Gotta Fever
7. Kill It Or Die
8. Don’t Bring A Knife To A Gunfight
9. The Flood’s The Fault Of The Rain
10. The Devil Made Me Do It
11. The Missing Peace
12. Gave It All Away
BAND LINEUP:
Phil Lewis – Vocals
Tracii Guns – Guitars
Johnny Martin – Bass
Michael Grant – Guitar
Shane Fitzgibbon – Drums
Catch L.A. Guns on Tour:
L.A. GUNS LIVE:
7/21: Los Angeles, CA @ The Whisky
7/23: Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep
7/25: Joliet, IL @ The Forge
7/27: Hartford, CT @ Webster Hall
7/28: Worcester, MA @ The Palladium (Upstairs)
7/29: Garwood, NJ @ Crossroads
8/1: Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Iron Works
8/2: New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
8/4: Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s W/Jack Russell’s Great White and Junkyard
8/5: Warrendale, PA @ Jergel’s
8/6: Battle Creek, MI @ The Music Factory
8/8: Waterloo, IA @ Spicoli’s
8/9: Sioux Falls, SD @ Bigs Bar
8/11: Three Forks, MT @ Rockin The Rivers Music Festival
9/1: Litchfield, MN @ Meeker County Fair
9/2: Sioux City, IA @ Anthem @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
9/23: Lawnton, OK @ Comanche Nation Fair
9/30: Macul, Santiago, Chile @ Santiago Rock Festival
10/6: Salt Lake City, UT @ Liquid Joe’s
10/7: Denver, CO @ Herman’s Hideaway
10/14: Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver
10/27: Knoxville, TN @ The Open Chord
10/29: Pekin, IL @ Rock N Skull @ Avantis Dome
12/14: Houston, TX @ Proof Bar
12/31: Los Angeles, CA @ The Whisky W/Faster Pussycat
2018:
1/27: Anaheim, CA @ The Parish @ HOB Anaheim (Namm Event)
2/10: San Juan, Puerto Rico, @ Shannan’s W/Loudness
2/11-2/16: Miami, FL @ Monsters of Rock Cruise
2/16: Jacksonville, FL @ 80’s In the Park @ Lexington Hotel
2/17: Ft. Lauderdale, FL Culture Room
