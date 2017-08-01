DEAD LORD – estrenan un tema nuevo con su correspondiente vídeo clip “Too Late” y anuncian gira europea

“¡Estamos muy orgullosos de presentaros nuestro primer vídeo para el tema “Too Late”! Estamos muy emocionados de que la protagonista sea la super estrella de la comedia sueca Nour El Refai, además de otras caras que seguramente hayáis reconocido. Llegar tarde es algo con que nosotros en Dead Lord estamos familiarizados, y ¡por eso se convirtió en el tema principal del vídeo! ¡Es fabulosa, pegadiza y emocionante! ¡Es todo lo que queríais y mucho más! ¡Os damos: “Too Late”!”

El nuevo disco de DEAD LORD ‘In Ignorance We Trust’ se estrenará el 25 de agosto. Puedes escuchar el tema de “Too Late”

Anteriormente DEAD LORD ya estrenaron el primer single del disco “Reruns”, el cual puedes escuchar haciendo click aquí: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M33RhcBCmKE

DEAD LORD – ‘In Ignorance We Trust’ listado de temas:

Ignorance (4:16) Too Late (3:32) Reruns (3:55) Leave Me Be (4:30) The Glitch (4:05) Kill Them All (3:28) Never Die (3:48) Part Of Me (4:57) They! (4:28) Darker Times (3:53)

Con motivo de la inminente salida del nuevo disco ‘In Ignorance We Trust’, DEAD LORD no ´solo han anunciado una gira como cabeza de cartel junto con NIGHT teloneando, sino que también estarán abriendo los shows de para la banda liderada por Nicke Andersson, IMPERIAL STATE ELECTRIC en noviembre. ¡No te pierdas a Dead Lord mientras estén en la carretera! ¡Apunta bien las fechas!

DEAD LORD – En directo durante 2017:

FR 28.07.2017 Göppingen (Germany) – Gaststätte Zille [Sold Out!]

SA 29.07.2017 Essen (Germany) – Nord Open Air [early show!] SA 29.07.2017 Rengsdorf (Germany) – Rock The Forest Festival

FR 11.08.2017 Hinterschmiding (Germany) – Fast Open Air

SA 12.08.2017 Königs Wusterhausen (Germany) – Bergfunk Open Air [early show!] SA 12.08.2017 Plattenburg (Germany) – Aqua Maria Summer Festival

DEAD LORD – ‘In Ignorance We Trust’ Release Tour 2017

WE 30.08.2017 Hamburg (Germany) – Bambi Galore + Night

TH 31.08.2017 Dresden (Germany) – Scheune + Night

FR 01.09.2017 Würzburg (Germany) – Immerhin + Night

SA 02.09.2017 Vienna (Austria) – Das Bach + Night

SU 03.09.2017 Milano (Italy) – TBA + Night

MO 04.09.2017 Frankfurt (Germany) – Das Bett + Night

TU 05.09.2017 TBA

WE 06.09.2017 Lausanne (Switzerland) – Le Cave Du Bleu Lezard + Night

TH 07.09.2017 Köln (Germany) – Underground + Night

FR 08.09.2017 Roeselare (Belgium) – De Verlichte Geest + Night

SA 09.09.2017 Raismes (France) – Raismes Fest + many others (Without Night)

SU 10.09.2017 Nijmegen (The Netherlands) – Doornroosje + Supersuckers & Night

———————————————————-

TH 16.11.2017 Leipzig (Germany) – Werk 2

IMPERIAL STATE ELECTRIC & DEAD LORD – European Tour 2017:

FR 17.11.2017 Berlin (Germany) – Lido

SA 18.11.2017 Eindhoven (The Netherlands) – Helldorado Festival

SU 19.11.2017 Salzburg (Austria) – Rockhouse

MO 20.11.2017 München (Germany) – Backstage

TU 21.11.2017 Nürnberg (Germany) – Der Cult

WE 22.11.2017 Winterthur (Switzerland) – Gaswerk

TH 23.11.2017 Pratteln (Switzerland) – Z7

FR 24.11.2017 Weinheim (Germany) – Café Central

SA 25.11.2017 Bochum (Germany) – Rockpalast

SU 26.11.2017 Hamburg (Germany) – Hafenklang

Más fechas se anunciarán pronto…

DEAD LORD online:

http://www.deadlord.com

https://www.facebook.com/deadlordswe

Comentarios

Comentarios