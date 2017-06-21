Bilbao BBK Live presenta sus horarios y la distribución de artistas por escenarios

Bilbao BBK Live ya puede revelar la distribución de artistas en sus cinco escenarios y anunciar los horarios de las actuaciones de las bandas que pasarán por Kobetamendi los próximos 6, 7 y 8 de julio. Por cuestiones de agenda, Sundara Karma pasan al jueves 6 de julio y Niña Coyote eta Chico Tornado actuarán finalmente el viernes. Además, The Horrors DJ Set se caen del cartel por un error de agenda de la banda y que logísticamente les impide llegar a su cita en Kobetamendi, en su lugar, pinchará la venezolana Yahaira DJ, que desde 2006 recorre las salas de la península Ibérica.
6, 7 Y 8 de julio (Kobetamendi, Bilbao)
Jueves 6
Bilbao
18:25h RUFUS T. FIREFLY
20:20h CAGE THE ELEPHANT
22:40h DEPECHE MODE
01:45h JUSTICE
Heineken
17:45h ZAZKEL
19:15h CIRCA WAVES
21:30h THE 1975 SPOON
00:20h SPOON
Starman
17:30h RRUCCULA
19:15h CABBAGE
21:20h AUSTRA
00:15h THE AVALANCHES
02:30h GUS GUS
03:30h VAN BYLEN
05:15h MAADRAASSOO
Ron Matusalem
19:30h VULK
21:00h SUNDARA KARMA
00:15h XOEL LÓPEZ
02:00h IDLES
Basoa
17:00h BALDO
19:00h HONEY SOUNDSYSTEM
22:00h MIKE SERVITO
01:00h THE BLACK MADONNA
04:00h DIXON
Viernes 7
Bilbao
18:25h THE AMAZONS
20:20h FLEET FOXES
22:45h THE KILLERS
01:40h TRENTEMØLLER
Heineken
17:45h IZARO
19:15h EXPLOSIONS IN THE SKY
21:40h PHOENIX
00:30H ROYAL BLOOD
Starman
17:30h EMPTY FILES
19:15h JESSY LANZA
21:30h JENS LEKMAN
00:25h NIÑA COYOTE ETA CHICO TORNADO
02:30 JOE GODDARD live
03:03h YAHAIRA DJ DANI LESS b2b DARK DJ
05:15h DANI LESS b2b DARK DJ
Ron Matusalem
19:30h ANÍMIC
21:00h CARLA MORRISON
00:20h COQUE MALLA
01:45h LOS PUNSETES
Basoa
17:00h BAWRUT
19:00h NICOLA CRUZ
22:00h MARVIN & GUY
01:00h DJ TENNIS
04:00 DAPHNI
Sábado 8
Bilbao
18:25h SAINT MOTEL
20:20h BRIAN WILSON presents PET SOUNDS
22:55h TWO DOOR CINEMA CLUB
01:45h DIE ANTWOORD
Heineken
17:45h LOS BENGALA
19:15h THE ORWELLS
21:35h !!! (CHK CHK CHK)
00:20h PRIMAL SCREAM
Starman
17:30h NARANJA
19:15h THE PARROTS
21:40h BLONDE REDHEAD
00:15h THE LEMON TWIGS
02:30h WHOMADEWHO
03:30H JOTAPOP DJ
05:15h MARC DORIAN dj set
Ron Matusalem
19:30 DELLAFUENTE & MAKA
21:00h KOKOSCHA
00:15h ATERCIOPELADOS
02:00h BIZNAGA
Basoa
17:00h JAVI GREEN
19:00h LENA WILLIKENS
22:00h JOB JOBSE
01:00h ANDREW WEATHERALL
04:00h MOTOR CITY DRUM ENSEMBLE
Precio:
Bono de 3 días: 115 euros + gastos Acceso a camping: 10 euros + gastos
Entrada de día: 50€ + gastos. Acceso a camping 10€ + gastos
Puntos de venta: www.bilbaobbklive.com
*Descuento especial Kutxabank: Descuento Kutxabank de 18 euros en el bono aplicable a un máximo de 1 bono por tarjeta Kutxabank hasta fin de promoción. Exclusivamente en cajeros multiservicio Kutxabank o aquí. El descuento de 18 euros es aplicable al precio en vigor en el momento de compra.