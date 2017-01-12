STRANGERS: 8 de Abril en el Sleaze N’ Roll en Atenas (GRECIA)

0

Empezamos el año con una noticia que hará un 2017 estupendo para Strangers.

Anunciamos nuestra primera fecha de lo que pueden ser varias por Europa, el 8 de Abril estaremos en el Sleaze N’ Roll en Atenas (Grecia) gracias al gran trabajo y tesón de nuestro amigo José Manuel Álvarez Santos, que está haciendo una gran labor para que la banda tenga más fechas por países europeos.

Esta es la primera fecha, esperamos en breve anunciar más!

Estad atentos!

Y por supuesto lo más importante: Nuestros mejores deseos para todos vosotros en este 2017.

______________________________________

We start this year with great news: our first show outside Spain. And we hope more may come.

We’ll be playing on April 8th at Sleaze N’ Roll Festival, Athens (Greece).

Thanks to the great effort of our friend José Manuel Álvarez Santos, who is working to get more shows throughout Europe.

This is the first date, we hope to reveal more soon!

Stay tuned!

And last but not least: Our best wishes for all of you this 2017.