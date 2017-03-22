Nighon – Realiza un nuevo vídeo con un fuerte mensaje

Nighon edita su segundo single denominado “The Dirge” de su nuevo disco >The Somme< en las calles el 5 de Mayo, 2017 vía Inverse Records
“Hemos lanzado un nuevo video con un mensaje fuerte. La canción” The Dirge “plantea la pregunta:” ¿Por qué tenemos guerras? “Son horribles y la mayoría de la humanidad parece despreciarlo. La anexión de Crimea, la guerra de Vietnam y la guerra de Corea. Björn: “Las letras que escribí nos dicen sobre las consecuencias de dejar que nuestro odio gire fuera de control, y cuando los gobiernos tuerzan mentiras en verdades para justificar la guerra”.
Track list:
01. Marseille 1914
02. The Greatest Of Catastrophes
03. The Dirge
04. Lest We Forget
05. Medic
06. Blow Them To Hell
07. Altafjord
08. Scharnhorst
09. Reclaiming Ravenpoint
10. You Do Not Know What The Night May Bring
11. Minor Secundus
12. Tragédie
13. I Fear For Tomorrow
14. Somme
Line-up:
Nico Häggblom – Vocals
Alva Sandström – Vocals
Björn Johansson – Guitar
Michael Mikander – Lead Guitar
Mats Ödahl – Bass
Mika Paananen – Drums
Discography:
The Somme (Album 2017)
The Greatest Of Catastrophes (Single 2017)
Ex Tenebris Lux (Single 2015)
Cor Oblivionis (Album 2014)
Links:
http://www.nighonofficial.com
https://www.facebook.com/nighonmusic
https://twitter.com/nighonofficial
https://www.instagram.com/nighonofficial
https://soundcloud.com/nighon-1
https://www.youtube.com/nighonofficial
http://www.nighonofficial.com/propaganda-cast/