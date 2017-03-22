Nighon – Realiza un nuevo vídeo con un fuerte mensaje

Nighon edita su segundo single denominado “The Dirge” de su nuevo disco >The Somme< en las calles el 5 de Mayo, 2017 vía Inverse Records

“Hemos lanzado un nuevo video con un mensaje fuerte. La canción” The Dirge “plantea la pregunta:” ¿Por qué tenemos guerras? “Son horribles y la mayoría de la humanidad parece despreciarlo. La anexión de Crimea, la guerra de Vietnam y la guerra de Corea. Björn: “Las letras que escribí nos dicen sobre las consecuencias de dejar que nuestro odio gire fuera de control, y cuando los gobiernos tuerzan mentiras en verdades para justificar la guerra”.

Track list:

01. Marseille 1914

02. The Greatest Of Catastrophes

03. The Dirge

04. Lest We Forget

05. Medic

06. Blow Them To Hell

07. Altafjord

08. Scharnhorst

09. Reclaiming Ravenpoint

10. You Do Not Know What The Night May Bring

11. Minor Secundus

12. Tragédie

13. I Fear For Tomorrow

14. Somme

Line-up:

Nico Häggblom – Vocals

Alva Sandström – Vocals

Björn Johansson – Guitar

Michael Mikander – Lead Guitar

Mats Ödahl – Bass

Mika Paananen – Drums

The Somme (Album 2017)The Greatest Of Catastrophes (Single 2017)Ex Tenebris Lux (Single 2015)Cor Oblivionis (Album 2014)

