GRASPOP METAL MEETING 2017 – 16 nuevas bandas

El festival  Graspop Metal Meeting  ha confirmado un total de dieciséis nuevas bandas que se unen a las ya confirmadas dando así por cerrado el cartel de este 2017, las nuevas confirmaciones son las siguientes:

Scorpions, As It Is, Battlebeast, Black Star Riders, Blue Oyster Cult, Code Orange, Coheed and Cambria, Graveyard, Helmet, Melechesh, Nothing More, Sepultura, Suicide Silence, Sum 41, The Dillinger Escape Plan, The Raven Age.

Repasamos las confirmaciones anteriores:

A Day To Remenber, Architects, Amenra, Brides of Lucifer, Crown The Empire, Every Time I Die, Gojira, King’s X, Like A Storm, Mastodon, Max  & Iggor  Cavalera , Metal Church, Sabaton, Touche Amore, W.A.S.P., Airbourne, Alcest, Alestorm, Alter Bridge, Amorphis, Anathema, As Lions, Avatar, Axel Rudi Pell, Baroness, Chelsea Grin, Clutch, Comeback Kid, Danko Jones, Decapitated, DevilDriver, Devin Townsend Project, Emperor, Epica, Europe, Evil Invaders, Five Finger Death Punch, Gotthard, Grave Digger, Hacktivist, Hardline, Hatebreed, In Flames, Inglorious, Kvelertak, Mayhem, Memoriam, Meshiaak, Ministry, Monster Magnet, Motionless in White, Northlane, Of Mice & Men, Opeth, Primus, Prong, Psychotic Waltz, Queensrÿche, Red Fang, Rhapsody, Rob Zombie, Rotting Christ, Sanctuary, Shvpes, Sinistro, Slydigs, Solstafir, Steel Panther, SubRosa, Suicidal Tendencies, Tarja, The Black Dahlia Murder, The Charm The Fury, The Dead Daisies, The Devil Wears Prada, The Monolith Deathcult, Tribulation, Ugly Kid Joe, While She Sleeps, Evanescence, Deep Purple y Rammstein.

Por lo tanto el cartel tiene un total de 98 bandas que estarán dándolo todo los días  16-17 y 18 de Junio en Dessel Belgica, las entradas  las puedes comprar aquí .

